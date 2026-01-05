The Indian Awaaz

Leh Receives Fresh Snowfall, Ends Dry Spell

Jan 5, 2026

Last Updated on January 5, 2026 2:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Leh Receives Fresh Snowfall, Ends Dry Spell

Leh city in Ladakh has received fresh light snowfall early this morning and ended the prevailing long spell of the dry season in the region. It has transformed the entire area, both higher and lower lying areas of the city, into a whitish winter wonderland. Fresh snowfall has delighted the people of Ladak,h as snowfall helps in restoring the melting glaciers and drying the underground water. However, snowfall caused an impact on traffic on highways, roads and flight operations during the morning hours.

