Madhya Pradesh CM reviews action over Indore water contamination incident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reviewed the steps taken by the state government officials regarding the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore. The Chief Minister instructed to serve show-cause notices to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner. He directed the withdrawal of the charge of the water distribution works from the In-Charge Superintending Engineer.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that, following the Indore contaminated drinking water incident, corrective measures were being taken for other parts of the state as well. He said instructions have been given to the concerned officials to prepare a time-bound action plan.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government submitted a status report before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area yesterday. The Court scheduled a detailed hearing on the status report on the 6th of this month.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department, one officer posted in the Indore Municipal Corporation has been removed from the post with immediate effect, while three officers have been given separate new postings.

Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisodia has been shifted from the Indore Municipal Corporation and posted as Under Secretary in the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Akash Singh, Prakhar Singh and Ashish Kumar Pathak have been appointed as Additional Commissioners of the Indore Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister has also directed strict monitoring and corrective measures to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water across the state.