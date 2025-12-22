Kiren Rijiju offers chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

AMN / AJMER

On the occasion of the ongoing 814th annual Urs at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, a ceremonial chadar was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju arrived in Ajmer carrying the chadar sent by the Prime Minister and formally offered it at the shrine in accordance with religious traditions. The rituals were performed as per established customs.

After offering the chadar, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju proceeded to the Mehfilkhana, where he was honoured by the khadims with a traditional dastarbandi and presented with tabarruk. Subsequently, at the Buland Darwaza, a message addressed to the nation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out.

In view of the event, elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the dargah premises, with adequate police deployment to maintain law and order.

I was joined by MoS, Govt of India @mpbhagirathbjp ji; Minister, Govt of Rajasthan, @SureshRawatIN ji; Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar ji, Secretary, @MOMAIndia; Lok Bandhu ji, IAS, DC, Ajmer; Smt. Vandita Rana ji, IPS, SP, Ajmer; Alhaj Syed Ghulam Kibria, President, Anjuman… pic.twitter.com/NbIx5mvVkS — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 22, 2025