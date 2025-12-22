The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju offers chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Dec 22, 2025
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offers chadar on behalf of PM Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah during 814th annual Urs

AMN / AJMER

On the occasion of the ongoing 814th annual Urs at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, a ceremonial chadar was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju arrived in Ajmer carrying the chadar sent by the Prime Minister and formally offered it at the shrine in accordance with religious traditions. The rituals were performed as per established customs.

After offering the chadar, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju proceeded to the Mehfilkhana, where he was honoured by the khadims with a traditional dastarbandi and presented with tabarruk. Subsequently, at the Buland Darwaza, a message addressed to the nation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out.

In view of the event, elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the dargah premises, with adequate police deployment to maintain law and order.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ

Rahmani30 Extends Registration Deadline for Admissions 2026

Dec 22, 2025
AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Protecting Minority Rights Key to Viksit Bharat, Say Speakers at AMU Seminar

Dec 21, 2025
AMN QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bihar CM Sparks Outrage after Pulling Down Muslim Doctor’s Veil at Public Event

Dec 16, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju offers chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

22 December 2025 5:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS DEFENCE

Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU with DRDO for defence and security

22 December 2025 5:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

2 Lakh PUCs Issued Since Delhi’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Campaign: Delhi Minister

22 December 2025 5:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains in Delhi-NCR

22 December 2025 5:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments