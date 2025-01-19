Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India scripts history as both Men’s & women’s teams lift trophies

In the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup, Indian Women’s and Men’s teams were crowned as the World Champions. Women Team India secured a commanding victory with a score of 78-40 against the Nepal women’s team in the final match of the World Cup 2025 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Later, in the Men’s Final match, India defeated Nepal by 54-36 at the same venue.

The “Team in Blue” dominated the game right from the first turn, employing well-executed strategies that kept Nepal on the back foot. The Indian players showcased their natural, aggressive style of play, leading to a well-deserved triumph and bringing home the trophy.

Speaking after the match, Indian women’s team coach Sumit Bhatia praised Nepal’s efforts and said that The Nepal women’s team gave us a good fight, but our strategies helped us to secure this victory.

Captain Priyanka Ingle credited the win to the collective effort of both the players and the coaching staff, stating that This victory was the result of the hard work and dedication of the players and coaches.

The Men’s Final match between India and Nepal was underway at the same venue when reports last came in