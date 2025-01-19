The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India scripts history as both Men’s & women’s teams lift trophies

Jan 20, 2025
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India scripts history in inaugural edition as both Men’s & women’s teams lift trophies

In the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup, Indian Women’s and Men’s teams were crowned as the World Champions. Women Team India secured a commanding victory with a score of 78-40 against the Nepal women’s team in the final match of the World Cup 2025 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Later, in the Men’s Final match, India defeated Nepal by 54-36 at the same venue.

The “Team in Blue” dominated the game right from the first turn, employing well-executed strategies that kept Nepal on the back foot. The Indian players showcased their natural, aggressive style of play, leading to a well-deserved triumph and bringing home the trophy.
Speaking after the match, Indian women’s team coach Sumit Bhatia praised Nepal’s efforts and said that The Nepal women’s team gave us a good fight, but our strategies helped us to secure this victory.

Captain Priyanka Ingle credited the win to the collective effort of both the players and the coaching staff, stating that This victory was the result of the hard work and dedication of the players and coaches.

The Men’s Final match between India and Nepal was underway at the same venue when reports last came in

Related Post

You missed

SPORTS

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai storm into mixed doubles quarter-finals

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments

Market experts interested in knowing how market reacts to Union Budget

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India scripts history as both Men’s & women’s teams lift trophies

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments

सैफ अली खान पर चाकू से हमला करने वाला शख्स ठाणे से गिरफ्तार

19 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments