Key to removal of poverty lies in education: Dharmendra Pradhan

AMN

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the key to removal of poverty lies in education. In order to optimise the benefits of education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visualised the New Education Policy. Addressing the gathering through video conferencing on the occasion of the 14th Foundation Day celebration of the Koraput based Central University of Odisha, the minister said that our educational institutions run on the tax paid by the common men. Hence it is our duty to pay them back through education.

It is reported that the Education Minister said that in the New Education Policy, stress has been given on mother tongues. He said that the Scheduled Tribes’ children, when taught through their respective mother tongues, will get a boost in their primary education besides being able to develop critical thinking. He said that the empowerment of the scheduled tribes also lies in their mother language. Underlining the importance given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Millet, the minister said that there is a need to popularise the Koraput coffee, Paddy, mango and millet produced organically in the tribal majority district of Koraput in Odisha. Reminding the gathering of the Prime Minister’s call on ‘Five Oaths’ on the occasion of the last Independence Day, the Minister too called upon all to build Koraput, which is pregnant with many possibilities, into a manufacturing hub.