FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2022 12:44:12      انڈین آواز

Key to removal of poverty lies in education: Dharmendra Pradhan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the key to removal of poverty lies in education. In order to optimise the benefits of education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visualised the New Education Policy. Addressing the gathering through video conferencing on the occasion of the 14th Foundation Day celebration of the Koraput based Central University of Odisha, the minister said that our educational institutions run on the tax paid by the common men. Hence it is our duty to pay them back through education.

It is reported that the Education Minister said that in the New Education Policy, stress has been given on mother tongues. He said that the Scheduled Tribes’ children, when taught through their respective mother tongues, will get a boost in their primary education besides being able to develop critical thinking. He said that the empowerment of the scheduled tribes also lies in their mother language. Underlining the importance given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Millet, the minister said that there is a need to popularise the Koraput coffee, Paddy, mango and millet produced organically in the tribal majority district of Koraput in Odisha. Reminding the gathering of the Prime Minister’s call on ‘Five Oaths’ on the occasion of the last Independence Day, the Minister too called upon all to build Koraput, which is pregnant with many possibilities, into a manufacturing hub.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian hockey moving in right direction: Men and Women’s team captains

By Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Hockey is moving in the right direction. This assertion was made on by the Men ...

Durand Football :Mumbai City trounce Rajasthan United  

Harpal Singh Bedi     Kolkata, 29 August:  Displaying awesome fire power  ...

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games start in more than 11,000 panchayats in Rajasthan

AMN Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games have started in more than 11,000 panchayats this morning. Chief Minist ...

خبرنامہ

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

بین الاقوامی مالیاتی فنڈ کی ٹیم سری لنکا کے حکام کے ساتھ تبادلہ خیال جاری رکھنے کی غرض سے کولمبو جائے گی

بین الاقوامی مالیاتی فنڈ کی ٹیم، سری لنکا کے حکام کے ساتھاقت ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart