Kerala: Centre releases over 266 crore rupees under 15th Finance Commission Grants for Rural Local Bodies

The Centre has released over 266 crore rupees for Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants for Rural Local Bodies in Kerala. These funds are for all the eligible 14 District Panchayats, all eligible 152 Block Panchayats and all eligible 941 Gram Panchayats in the State. The Government also released 27 crore rupees for the Rural Local Bodies in Meghalaya. These funds are for all the three eligible Autonomous District Councils (Khasi, Garo, Jaintia) of the State.

The Central Government through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti recommends release of Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants to the States for Rural Local Bodies which are then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two installments in a financial year.