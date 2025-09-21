Katra, Vaishno Devi Shrine to Welcome Lakhs of Devotees for Navratri

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 9:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the holy town of Katra and the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta Hills are all set to welcome lakhs of devotees as the auspicious Navratri festival commences tomorrow.

The shrine board has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a spiritually enriching and smooth pilgrimage experience for visiting yatris. In preparation for the nine-day celebrations, the Bhawan, Ardhkuwari, Bhairon Temple, and the entire track leading up to the cave shrine have been decorated with vibrant floral arrangements, colorful lights, and traditional motifs.

The sanctum sanctorum has been specially adorned with fresh seasonal flowers and thematic décor, creating a divine atmosphere for the devotees who will gather to seek the blessings of Maa Vaishno Devi during the holy festival. Special focus has been laid on illumination, cleanliness, and crowd management, with security and medical facilities strengthened along the route.

The Shrine Board has also arranged cultural and devotional programs to highlight the spiritual essence of Navratri. Devotees from across the country are expected to throng the shrine in large numbers, making the festive days a vibrant blend of faith, devotion, and tradition.