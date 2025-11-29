Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar Assert Unity Amid Leadership Speculation

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Amidst intense tussle over leadership, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today held a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru. After the meeting, during a joint press conference, Mr Siddaramaiah said that they were together during the Assembly elections and continue to be together.

The Chief Minister said that they discussed about forthcoming elections and the strategies to face opposition during the winter session, which is scheduled to begin on the 8th of next month. He added that both of them will work according to the Congress high command instructions, and there are no differences between them.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said, they do not have any differences and that they will work together. The responses came amidst the speculation about the change of Chief Ministership after the completion of two and a half years. There were reports that the followers of DK Shivakumar are demanding a change of Chief Minister.