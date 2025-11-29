The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar Assert Unity Amid Leadership Speculation

Nov 29, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Amidst intense tussle over leadership, Karnataka Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today held a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru. After the meeting, during a joint press conference, Mr Siddaramaiah said that they were together during the Assembly elections and continue to be together.

The Chief Minister said that they discussed about forthcoming elections and the strategies to face opposition during the winter session, which is scheduled to begin on the 8th of next month. He added that both of them will work according to the Congress high command instructions, and there are no differences between them. 

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said, they do not have any differences and that they will work together. The responses came amidst the speculation about the change of Chief Ministership after the completion of two and a half years. There were reports that the followers of DK Shivakumar are demanding a change of Chief Minister. 

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi hoists Dharm Dhwaja atop Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya

Nov 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ CINEMA / TV

Punjab: Phagwara mourns Death of its ‘beloved son’ Dharmendra

Nov 24, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 5 Killed, 13 injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Tehri

Nov 24, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

President Murmu Meets Blind Women’s T20 World Cup Champions

29 November 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Crushes Chile 7-0 in Opening Match of Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025

29 November 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semifinals at Syed Modi International in Lucknow

29 November 2025 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka: Death Toll Rises to 153, Over 191 Missing

29 November 2025 11:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments