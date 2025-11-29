Global Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Russia-Ukraine Talk

AMN/ WEB DESK

Global crude oil prices fell yesterday, as investors weighed the geopolitical risk amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Brent crude futures tumbled almost 0.8 per cent to settle at 62 dollars and 38 cents per barrel, while WTI Crude futures slipped nearly 0.2 per cent, to close at 58 dollars and 55 cents per barrel in yesterday’s trade. For the week, Brent crude dipped almost 0.3 per cent, while WTI crude rose over 0.8 per cent.

According to the data released by the Energy Information Administration yesterday, US oil production climbed to a record high in September, despite ongoing worries about oversupply.