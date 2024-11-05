Justice delivery system must strengthen nation’s march towards just & fair society: President Murmu

President Releases 3 Publications of Supreme Court of India

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu today said that the justice delivery system must strengthen the nation’s march towards a just and fair society. The President was speaking after releasing three publications of Supreme Court at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said, the Supreme Court has developed a jurisprudence which is rooted in the Indian ethos and realities. President Murmu said, the ideal of equality and equal justice should be the guiding principle for the judiciary. President Murmu expressed happiness that the Apex Court is organising purposeful activities for the 75th year of its founding. The President said, holding Lok Adalats and organising a conference of district level judicial officers are two examples of addressing the ground realities of the justice delivery system.

The Publications are Justice for the Nation: Reflections on 75 years of Supreme Court, Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion and Legal Aid through Law Schools : A Report on working of Legal Aid Cells in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said, without a clear picture of the ground reality, laws and policies have limited impact. He said, the hallmark of all the publications released today is the element of transparency. The Chief Justice said, of the three publications, one is a collection of essays which analyses the jurisprudence of the Court since its foundation, while the remaining two are studies which assess the functioning of legal aid cells in universities and the state of the prisons.