J&K: Farmers’ Awareness Events Held Across Ramban Under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Jun 1, 2025

AMN

A series of farmers’ awareness events were organised yesterday across Ramban district In Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan”- a landmark initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape through awareness and outreach.

The events were held at Sana, Sanasar and Chilla Panchayats of Batote block, witnessing enthusiastic participation from the local farmers. The proceedings focused on educating and empowering the farmers with scientific knowledge and information about government support mechanisms.

The campaign marks a significant step towards the modernisation of Indian agriculture, reaffirming the commitment to equip farmers with tools, techniques and access to welfare schemes to ensure global competitiveness and sustainability. Field functionaries of the Agriculture and allied departments played a crucial role in mobilising farmers, managing logistics and ensuring a strong on-ground presence.

