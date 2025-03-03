Jharkhand FM tables ₹1.45 lakh crore ‘Abua Budget’ for 2025-26

Jharkhand’s Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishor today tabled the Abua (अबुआ ) Budget of Rupees 1,45,400 crores for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 in the State Assembly during the ongoing Jharkhand Budget Session. Jharkhand’s Budget is focused on women and child development which has the maximum allocation of Rupees 22,023 crores. Budget provision of Rs. 13,363 crores have been allocated to fund the Maiyyan Samman Yojna scheme started by the State Government.

Mr Kishor briefing the media said that the State GDP has been projected at a growth rate of 7.5 per cent on constant prices in the next financial year 2025-26. The state government has also achieved revenue collection of Rupees 41,430 crores in 2023-24. Revenue collection of Rupees 61,056 crores have been expected in the financial year 2025-26. The state government is coping to keep the debt-GDP ratio below 2 percent. Mr Kishor also said that the State GDP to increase to 10 trillion rupees by the year 2029-30. The State Budget doesn’t have announcements of any new welfare schemes