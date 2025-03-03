Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: Budget for FY 2025-26 based on “GATI”

Mar 4, 2025
Chhattisgarh: Budget for FY 2025-26 based on “GATI”

In Chhattisgarh, finance Minister O.P. Choudhary presented the budget of one lakh sixty-five thousand crore rupees for the next financial year in the state assembly today.

        Presenting the handwritten budget, the Finance Minister said that the budget is focused on “Gati” i.e. good governance, accelerating infrastructure, technology and industrial growth. A provision of two thousand crore rupees has been made in the budget for the development of roads in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, ten new schemes have been announced in the budget including the Chief Minister Mobile Tower Scheme, Chief Minister Transport Scheme, Chief Minister Bypass and Ring Road Construction Scheme, Student Startup and Innovation Policy. Value Added Tax-VAT on petrol has been reduced in the budget, due to which the price of petrol in the state will be reduced by one rupee per litre. The budget has a special focus on the development of Maoist-affected Bastar by giving a boost to tourism, security and infrastructure in the region. To deal with the problem of Naxalism, 3200 additional Bastar fighters will be recruited in the Bastar area. Chhattisgarh Special Operation Group-SOG will be formed on the lines of NSG.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand FM tables ₹1.45 lakh crore ‘Abua Budget’ for 2025-26

Mar 4, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Budget 2025: Nitish Election Budget Focusses on Women, infrastructure

Mar 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi arrives in Jamnagar on 3-day visit to Gujarat

Mar 2, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Government grants Navratna status to IRFC and IRCTC

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand FM tables ₹1.45 lakh crore ‘Abua Budget’ for 2025-26

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: Budget for FY 2025-26 based on “GATI”

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Krishna Jayasankar becomes 1st Indian woman to cross 16m in indoor shot put

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!