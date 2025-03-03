Chhattisgarh: Budget for FY 2025-26 based on “GATI”

In Chhattisgarh, finance Minister O.P. Choudhary presented the budget of one lakh sixty-five thousand crore rupees for the next financial year in the state assembly today.

Presenting the handwritten budget, the Finance Minister said that the budget is focused on “Gati” i.e. good governance, accelerating infrastructure, technology and industrial growth. A provision of two thousand crore rupees has been made in the budget for the development of roads in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, ten new schemes have been announced in the budget including the Chief Minister Mobile Tower Scheme, Chief Minister Transport Scheme, Chief Minister Bypass and Ring Road Construction Scheme, Student Startup and Innovation Policy. Value Added Tax-VAT on petrol has been reduced in the budget, due to which the price of petrol in the state will be reduced by one rupee per litre. The budget has a special focus on the development of Maoist-affected Bastar by giving a boost to tourism, security and infrastructure in the region. To deal with the problem of Naxalism, 3200 additional Bastar fighters will be recruited in the Bastar area. Chhattisgarh Special Operation Group-SOG will be formed on the lines of NSG.