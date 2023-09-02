Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal arrested by ED

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday night arrested businessman and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case which is related to an alleged bank fraud at Canara Bank worth Rs 538 crore. reports agencies. 74-year-old Goyal was taken into custody by ED in Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a long questioning session at the ED office.

ED is expected to produce Goyal before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the agency will seek his custodial remand. The money laundering case originates from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against Jet Airways. The FIR named Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and some former executives of Jet Airways in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud at Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Canara Bank which alleged that the bank sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL) of around Rs 848.86 crore. Rs 538.62 crore out of this remains outstanding. The account was declared to be a “fraud” account on July 29, 2021, the CBI said.