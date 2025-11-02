Jamia Millia Islamia Marks 105 Glorious Years with Symposium on ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s Swaraj’

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 12:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Doordarshan DG K. Satish Nambudiripad and Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif highlight Gandhi’s enduring message of moral self-rule

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated its 105th Foundation Day with a thought-provoking symposium on “Mahatma Gandhi’s Swaraj”, organized by the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution on Saturday. The event brought together scholars, students, and administrators to reflect on the continuing relevance of Gandhi’s philosophy in today’s world.

Doordarshan Director General K. Satish Nambudiripad was the Chief Guest, while Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, presided over the session.

In his address, Mr. Nambudiripad called Jamia “a living symbol of India’s history and aspirations.” Reflecting on Gandhi’s teachings, he said, “Swaraj is not merely political freedom but a moral discipline and collective well-being.” Quoting Gandhi’s famous words, he added, “There is enough in this world for everyone’s need, but not for anyone’s greed.”

He spoke about his experiences visiting Wardha and meeting Gandhian thinkers like Narayan Desai and Dr. Sudarshan Iyengar, emphasizing that true Swaraj lies in balanced rural prosperity and humane coexistence. He also discussed modern dilemmas — idealism versus realism, development versus contentment — noting that Gandhi’s ideas still offer ethical guidance for these challenges.

Presiding over the event, Prof. Mazhar Asif said, “The world reads Gandhi; I live Gandhi — because I am from Champaran, where his Satyagraha began.” He compared Gandhi and Chanakya, observing that both turned anger into a force for reform. He also reminded the audience that Gandhi was a founding patron of Jamia, who once said, “Jamia must continue, even if I have to beg for it.”

Registrar Prof. Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi praised the Nelson Mandela Centre for embodying Gandhi’s ideals, while Prof. Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare, highlighted Gandhi’s vision of “Taleem, Tahzeeb, and Tabiyat” as the essence of Jamia’s character.

Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, former VC of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, said Gandhi’s greatness lay in his humility and his ability to respect even his critics. Prof. Sanjeev Kumar from Delhi University emphasized the need to reinterpret Gandhi’s idea of Swaraj for the modern age.

The program began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and the Jamia Tarana by students. Dr. Binish Maryam conducted the event, while Co-convener Sudhanshu Trivedi delivered the welcome address.

The celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of Gandhi’s timeless message — that Swaraj is not just self-governance, but moral and spiritual self-mastery.