Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Oct 2021 03:35:30      انڈین آواز

Jamia conducts Indo-Singapore workshop on ‘Cardiovascular Diseases’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Department of Biotechnology, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Ministry of Education, Government of India organized a 5-day Indo-Singapore workshop entitled ‘Cardiovascular Diseases: An Insight to New Advances and their Translational Application’ from 24th to 29th September, 2021.

The workshop had critical areas in cardiovascular biology and medicine and their translational potential as the main theme. The workshop was organised with the collaboration of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Program, DukeNUS Medical School Singapore.

The entire program was organised under the able guidance of the patron, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice chancellor, JMI and advisor, Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, JMI. The workshop was supervised by Prof. M. Zahid Ashraf, HoD, Department of Biotechnology, JMI along with all other eminent faculties of the department.

Cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally with many interrelated contributing factors such as genetic, environmental, psychological, economic, social, and developmental.The Indo-Singapore workshop highlightedthese risk factors with the latest advances and cellular and molecular updates on cardiovascular biology. The special focus was laid on the latest therapeutics interventions in CVDs, Inflammation biology, Genomics & Epigenomics, Biomarker Discovery and Omics-technologies related to CVDs.

An attention and awareness among younger generation was created towards the understanding of these diseases. The workshop not only appealed to basic and biomedical researchers but also to clinician scientists who are in their early careers stage and encouraged them to develop a long-term interest in Cardiovascular Biology and Translational Medicine.

The workshop witnessed immense encouragement from participants all over India with the registrations of the meeting that went more than 550 in numbers. The talks from our notable scientists and clinicians spanning for the period of 5 days encouraged the brainstorming and in depth discussion among the panellist membersafter each talk. These productive interactions created a conducible environment that fostered a learning atmosphere among the participants of the workshop. By the end of the workshop, the participants were equipped with a better understanding of various aspects of CVDs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz