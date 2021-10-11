Jamia conducts Indo-Singapore workshop on ‘Cardiovascular Diseases’

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Department of Biotechnology, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Ministry of Education, Government of India organized a 5-day Indo-Singapore workshop entitled ‘Cardiovascular Diseases: An Insight to New Advances and their Translational Application’ from 24th to 29th September, 2021.

The workshop had critical areas in cardiovascular biology and medicine and their translational potential as the main theme. The workshop was organised with the collaboration of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Program, DukeNUS Medical School Singapore.

The entire program was organised under the able guidance of the patron, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice chancellor, JMI and advisor, Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, JMI. The workshop was supervised by Prof. M. Zahid Ashraf, HoD, Department of Biotechnology, JMI along with all other eminent faculties of the department.

Cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally with many interrelated contributing factors such as genetic, environmental, psychological, economic, social, and developmental.The Indo-Singapore workshop highlightedthese risk factors with the latest advances and cellular and molecular updates on cardiovascular biology. The special focus was laid on the latest therapeutics interventions in CVDs, Inflammation biology, Genomics & Epigenomics, Biomarker Discovery and Omics-technologies related to CVDs.

An attention and awareness among younger generation was created towards the understanding of these diseases. The workshop not only appealed to basic and biomedical researchers but also to clinician scientists who are in their early careers stage and encouraged them to develop a long-term interest in Cardiovascular Biology and Translational Medicine.

The workshop witnessed immense encouragement from participants all over India with the registrations of the meeting that went more than 550 in numbers. The talks from our notable scientists and clinicians spanning for the period of 5 days encouraged the brainstorming and in depth discussion among the panellist membersafter each talk. These productive interactions created a conducible environment that fostered a learning atmosphere among the participants of the workshop. By the end of the workshop, the participants were equipped with a better understanding of various aspects of CVDs.