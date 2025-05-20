Jaishankar calls on Dutch PM, conveys PM Modi’s greetings

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called on Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague today. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar shared that during his meeting, he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands ‘ Prime Minister and thanked him for the Netherlands’ firm and resolute stance against terrorism.

Appreciating Dick Schoof’s commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights, the Minister assured that teams from both nations will work hard to achieve these goals.