Jaishankar calls on Dutch PM, conveys PM Modi’s greetings

May 20, 2025
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called on Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague today. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar shared that during his meeting, he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands ‘ Prime Minister and thanked him for the Netherlands’ firm and resolute stance against terrorism.

Appreciating Dick Schoof’s commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights, the Minister assured that teams from both nations will work hard to achieve these goals.

