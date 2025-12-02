It is not just a ritual, but it fuels efforts to take India towards development : PM at Parliament

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Winter Session is not just a ritual, but it fuels efforts to take India towards development.

Addressing the media ahead of the winter session of parliament, Mr Modi said, India’s economic rise today is reaching remarkable heights.

He said, this momentum gives renewed confidence to India to be on the path towards becoming a developed nation.

The Prime Minister added that India has proven that democracy can deliver.

Prime Minister Modi urged all parties that the winter session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory.

He said, negativity may have some utility in politics, but ultimately, nation-building requires a positive mindset.

Prime Minister Modi said, the members should give opportunities to the new generation of young Members of Parliament.