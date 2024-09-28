Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on several residential buildings in Beirut, Lebanon 

WEB DESK

Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on several residential buildings in the Lebanese capital of Beirut yesterday. Israeli and American officials have revealed that the attack was intended to target Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed armed group, Hezbollah.

The Israeli military claims the strikes targeted Hezbollah’s central headquarters, which was located beneath the residential buildings. The attack occurred shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Netanyahu defended his government’s handling of conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, vowing to continue fighting despite international calls for a cease-fire. It remains unclear whether Hassan Nasrallah was present in the targeted buildings at the time of the strike. The airstrikes have raised concerns about further escalation in the region. Netanyahu’s speech at the UN made no mention of ongoing international efforts to broker a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon. Instead, he issued threats against Iran after nearly a year of conflict against Tehran-backed groups, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen. In response to the reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council. This move underscores the potential for wider regional implications of the Israeli strike