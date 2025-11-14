The Indian Awaaz

Israel receives body of hostage Meny Godard from Gaza

Nov 14, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel received the body of another hostage, Meny Godard, after Hamas transferred his remains through the Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip last night. Forensic experts at the Abu Kabir institute later confirmed his identity, and the Israel Defence Forces notified his family.

Godard was murdered by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists during the October 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Be’eri, in which his wife was also killed. This latest return follows Hamas’s previous transfer of 24 hostages’ remains under the current ceasefire arrangement, which took effect on October 10.

Despite the truce, Israeli strikes in Gaza have continued at a reduced rate. According to Gaza health authorities, at least 260 Palestinians have been killed and 632 wounded since October 11, bringing the total Palestinian death toll since October 2023 to at least 69,187.

