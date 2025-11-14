The Indian Awaaz

India–Canada Trade Grows 10% in 2024, Reaching USD 23 Billion

Nov 14, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bilateral trade between India and Canada witnessed a growth of 10 per cent in 2024 as compared to the previous year. In 2024 trade in goods and services reached 23 billion dollars, while merchandise trade alone stood at nearly 8 billion dollars, marking a significant 10 per cent increase over the previous year.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said that India and Canada share strong complementarities across several strategic sectors that support sustainable growth, innovation, and new opportunities for trade. Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development visited India from the 11th to the 14th of this month.

He further noted that these strategic areas of cooperation will require focused, domain-level engagement between relevant stakeholders on both sides and emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in bilateral dialogues while strengthening people-to-people ties, which provide a strong foundation for the partnership.

