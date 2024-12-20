Israel continues striking Gaza as ceasefire talks on

AMN WEB DESK

Despite on going ceasefire talks, Israel continued to strike Gaza on Thursday as U.S. Medics in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed 44 Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, including at least 13 who were killed overnight in separate airstrikes.

Arab mediators working on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. According to reports strikes and deaths took place as mediators in Egypt and Qatar continued to work on a deal to pause the war.

Medics said another airstrike killed nine people near the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, while another strike killed four people at a housing project near Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

Later Thursday, airstrikes killed at least 15 Palestinians in two shelters for displaced families in eastern Gaza, according to medics, while a separate Israeli strike killed at least three people in a Gaza City suburb.

In some of the strikes, Israel said it was targeting Hamas command centers, without providing evidence, according to VOA.

In New York on Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly voted to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on Israel’s obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that is delivered by states and international groups, including the U.N.

The resolution was drafted by Norway and was adopted with 137 countries voting yes, 10 countries — including Israel and the United States — voting no, and 22 countries abstaining.