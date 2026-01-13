Iran says it is ready for both war and negotiations as Trump considers military action

Last Updated on January 13, 2026 12:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran has said it is prepared for both war and negotiations with the United States, as President Donald Trump confirmed he is considering military action amid escalating nationwide protests. At least 544 people have been killed over approximately 15 days of protests, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Speaking to foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic was not seeking conflict but was fully prepared for it. He warned adversaries against any miscalculation while adding that Tehran remained open to talks if they were conducted on the basis of fairness, equality and mutual respect. He said Iran was more prepared than during its brief war with Israel last June, when more than 1,000 people were killed in nearly two weeks of air strikes.

President Trump said Iranian leaders had approached Washington about possible negotiations but cautioned that he was still weighing what he described as very strong military options. His administration has indicated it is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with Iranian opposition figures.

Tehran has sought to play down the scale of the unrest. Officials have claimed that the protests are now under total control, and state television has broadcast images of pro-government marches in several cities. At the same time, Araghchi accused the United States of fuelling instability, saying President Trump’s warnings had encouraged what he described as terrorist elements to target both protesters and security forces in an attempt to invite foreign intervention.