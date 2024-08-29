Iran Appoints Fatemeh Mohajerani as First Female Government Spokesperson

AMN / WSEB DESK

For the first time in Iran, a woman will be the government spokesperson. At the suggestion of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers, Fatemeh Mohajerani was appointed as the first female government spokesperson.

Mohajerani, 54, is a Doctor of Business Administration from Edinburgh and has earlier served as the head of the Technical and Vocational Training University of Shariati (for women).

This is the latest appointment of a woman to a senior position. Besides her, three women hold high positions in the government including Shina Ansari who was appointed last week as head of the Department of Environment.

Pezeshkian administration has indicated appointing more women in the government.