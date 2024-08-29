THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Iran Appoints Fatemeh Mohajerani as First Female Government Spokesperson

Aug 29, 2024
Iran Appoints Fatemeh Mohajerani as First Female Government Spokesperson

AMN / WSEB DESK

For the first time in Iran, a woman will be the government spokesperson. At the suggestion of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers, Fatemeh Mohajerani was appointed as the first female government spokesperson. 

Mohajerani, 54, is a Doctor of Business Administration from Edinburgh and has earlier served as the head of the Technical and Vocational Training University of Shariati (for women).

This is the latest appointment of a woman to a senior position. Besides her, three women hold high positions in the government including Shina Ansari who was appointed last week as head of the Department of Environment. 

Pezeshkian administration has indicated appointing more women in the government.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Qatar Hands Over Guru Granth Sahib Saroops to Indian Embassy

August 29, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Iran Appoints Fatemeh Mohajerani as First Female Government Spokesperson

August 29, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Issues Advisory on SME Investments

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Recognizes Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment as SRO-FT

August 28, 2024