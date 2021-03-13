India’s total vaccination coverage nears three crore mark

SUDHIR KUMAR

Over two crore 82 lakh people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the country so far. The Health Ministry said that more than 20 lakh 53 thousand people have been inoculated with Covid-19 doses in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached 96.82 per cent with the total recovery of more than 19 thousand patients in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that more than one crore nine lakh patients have already been recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over two lakh two thousand which comprises only 1.78 per cent of the total positive cases. A total number of 24 thousand 882 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 13 lakh.

The Health Ministry said, 140 deaths have been reported during the last 24 hour taking the toll to over one lakh 58 thousand across the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than eight lakh 40 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours and more than 22 crore 58 lakh tests have been done in the country so far.