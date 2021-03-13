Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched
Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet
Filing of nominations begins for 3rd phase of elections in WB, Assam and single phase elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
India’s total vaccination coverage nears three crore mark

SUDHIR KUMAR

Over two crore 82 lakh people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the country so far. The Health Ministry said that more than 20 lakh 53 thousand people have been inoculated with Covid-19 doses in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached 96.82 per cent with the total recovery of more than 19 thousand patients in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that more than one crore nine lakh patients have already been recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over two lakh two thousand which comprises only 1.78 per cent of the total positive cases. A total number of 24 thousand 882 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 13 lakh.

The Health Ministry said, 140 deaths have been reported during the last 24 hour taking the toll to over one lakh 58 thousand across the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than eight lakh 40 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours and more than 22 crore 58 lakh tests have been done in the country so far.

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

