India’s Renewable Energy Capacity reaches historic milestone of 100 GW in Solar Power

India has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 100 Giga Watt (GW) of installed solar power capacity, reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement that this achievement is a testament to the nation’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future. It marks a significant step toward realizing the ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said that India’s energy journey over the past ten years has been historic and inspiring. He mentioned that initiatives like solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes. He added that India is not only becoming self-reliant but is also showing the world a new path in the field of green energy.

India has also made significant strides in solar manufacturing. In 2014, the country had a limited solar module production capacity of just 2 GW. Over the past decade, this has surged to 60 GW in 2024, establishing India as a global leader in solar manufacturing.