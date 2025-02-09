India-Nepal Startup Connect 2025 Fosters Cross-Border Collaboration in Kathmandu

AMN

The 2nd India-Nepal Startup Connect was organised in Kathmandu Valley, aiming to provide a crucible for entrepreneurs and visionaries to collaborate across borders. During the India-Nepal Startup Connect, participants were called for greater collaboration between India and Nepal in the startup sector.

Nepal’s Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, as a chief guest at the event, highlighted the unique and strong ties between India and Nepal and the ease of working for Nepali and Indian nationals in each other’s country. He encouraged Nepali companies to participate in Startup Mahakumbh 2025.

The ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, addressing the inaugural session, highlighted how startup culture has become mainstream among India’s youth. He underscored India’s widespread embrace of digital technologies. The growth of digital public infrastructure had catalysed this digital shift. This presented opportunities for cross-border startup collaboration that leveraged digital connectivity. A recent example was the interoperability between Nepal’s FonePay and India’s UPI, which saw more than 4 lakh merchant transactions being done last year since its launch in March 2024.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT in the Government of India, informed that Startup Mahakumbh 2025 will be held in New Delhi in the first week of April and will feature over 3,000 exhibitors, 10,000 startups, and 1,000 investors, incubators, and accelerators, with an anticipated 50,000-plus business visitors from across India and beyond. Cutting-edge innovations in sectors like D2C, Fintech, AI, Deeptech, Cybersecurity, Defense & Space tech, Agritech, Climate tech/Sustainability, B2B & Precision Manufacturing, Gaming, E-Sports & Sports tech, Biotech & Healthcare, and Incubators & Accelerators would be showcased through focused thematic pavilions.

The event started with a round table that included representatives from DPIIT, the Government of India, Startup India, the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), the Confederation of Nepalese Industries Young Entrepreneurs Forum (CNIYEF), Nepal Association for Software and IT Services Companies (NAS-IT), Fintech Alliance of Nepal (FAN), Robotics Association of Nepal (RAN), Nepal Hub (NHub), Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs, Tribhuvan University, Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Kathmandu University, and Nepali startups.

Panel discussions among industry stalwarts brought out the fact that Digital Public Infrastructure can be the launchpad for the next generation of startups in Nepal. Nepali startups could tap into the funding and mentorship network available in India, especially through incubators like IIT Madras Pravartak. AIR