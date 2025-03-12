Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s milk production witnesses growth of 63.5% in last 10 years

Mar 12, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The country’s milk production has witnessed tremendous growth of 63.5 percent in the last 10 years, reaching over 239 million tonnes. This was stated by Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh while replying to supplimentaries in the Rajya Sabha today.

He said the country’s milk production was over 146 million tonnes till 2014. He said, India is the biggest producer of milk in the world. He added that in terms of per capita milk consumption, the country stands in first position, and the per capita availability of milk is 471 grams per day in India. The Minister stated that the government is implementing several initiatives under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

