India’s Industrial Output Rises 4% in September, Led by Manufacturing

India’s industrial production growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 4 percent on an annual basis in September this year, led by manufacturing sector.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, among the three major components of IIP, manufacturing advanced by 4.8 per cent, and Electricity logged rise of 3.1 per cent. However, Mining output remained in contraction, declining by 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IIP growth rate has been upwardly revised to 4.1 per cent for August this year.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in September 2025 over September 2024 stood at 10.5 percent in Infrastructure, 10.2 percent in Consumer durables, 5.3 percent in Intermediate goods, 4.7 percent in Capital goods, 1.4 percent in Primary goods. Meanwhile, Consumer non-durables saw a deceleration of 2.9 per cent.