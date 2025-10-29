The Indian Awaaz

Govt Committed to Affordable Fertilizers as Kharif Sowing Shows Strong Progress

Oct 29, 2025

October 29, 2025

Staff Reporter

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Central Government is committed to ensuring the availability of fertilizers to farmers at reasonable and affordable rates.

Mr Chouhan informed that sowing during the Kharif 2025 season has been highly satisfactory. The total sown area for paddy has reached over four hundred lakh hectares this year.

The total area under oilseeds has been recorded at over one hundred 90 lakh hectares, with soybean and groundnut being the major crops. Similarly, pulses have been sown on one hundred lakh hectares, marking an important step toward nutritional security.

