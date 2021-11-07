India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 108 crore mark

AMN

Over 108 crore 21 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. In the last 24 hours, more than 28 lakh 40 thousand vaccine doses were administered.

Around 11 thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while over 12 thousand people recovered. 526 people lost their lives during the period.

Till now, more than three crore 37 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry said, the COVID recovery rate in the country now stands at 98.24 percent which is the highest since March last year.