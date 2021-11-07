Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Diwali Effect: Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Britain approves worlds first oral pill to treat Covid-19
Govt cuts basic duty on crude edible oil
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 12:40:55      انڈین آواز

India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 108 crore mark

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Over 108 crore 21 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. In the last 24 hours, more than 28 lakh 40 thousand vaccine doses were administered.

Around 11 thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while over 12 thousand people recovered. 526 people lost their lives during the period.

Till now, more than three crore 37 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry said, the COVID recovery rate in the country now stands at 98.24 percent which is the highest since March last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

AIBA Boxing Championships: Akash loses in Semifinals, India ends campaign with a bronze medal

Harpal Singh Bedi Akash Kumar's bid for a place in the final was thwarted by Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkh ...

We have been focused on Junior Hockey World Cup for last five months: Goalkeeper Pawan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi " We have been totally focused and preparing hard for the Junior Hockey World ...

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz