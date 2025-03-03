Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian women taking interest in Finance matters says NITI Aayog report

Mar 3, 2025

The financial awareness among women has increased by 42 percent from the previous year. This was stated in a report titled From Borrowers to Builders: Women’s Role in India’s Financial Growth Story, which was launched by NITI Aayog in New Delhi today. According to the report, around 27 million women were monitoring their credit till December last year. Launching the report, CEO of NITI Aayog, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, highlighted the critical role of access to finance in empowering women entrepreneurs. The report shows that women’s share of the total self-monitoring base increased to 19.43 percent in December last year, compared to 17.89 percent in 2023. It mentioned that more women from non-metro regions are actively self-monitoring their credit compared to those in metro areas, with a growth of 48 percent in non-metro regions and 30 percent in metro areas.

