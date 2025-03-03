Final Trade March 3: Sensex closes with modest loss, Nifty ends flat

In the Indian stock market today, Sensex ended with modest losses while Nifty settled on a flat note. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 112 points to close at 73,086 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell marginally by five points to settle at 22,119. The broader market indices at the BSE ended mixed. The Mid-Cap index added 0.25 percent, while the Small-Cap index slipped 0.7 percent.

In the Sensex index, 18 out of 30 companies logged gains. Among the top gainers, UltraTech Cement rose over 2.2 percent, Bharti Airtel increased over 1.7 percent, and Infosys added almost 1.2 percent. Conversely, among the top laggards, Reliance dipped more than 2.3 percent, Bajaj Financial Services slipped over 1.8 percent, and HDFC Bank dropped over 1.7 percent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 16 out of 21 sectors ended up. In the top gainers, Capital Goods as well as Power, both advanced over one and half percent each, Consumer Durables rose 1.24 percent, and Realty added almost 1.1 percent. Among the top laggards, Energy lost 1.1 percent, Financial Services slipped over half percent, and Oil and Gas fell half percent. Meanwhile, overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,852 companies declined, 1,235 advanced, and 147 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 12 companies hit their 52-week high, while 963 hit their 52-week low.

