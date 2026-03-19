Indian Railways rolls out QR-coded staff IDs, traceable food packets to curb unauthorised vending

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 10:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

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R. Suryamurthy / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Railways has introduced QR code-enabled identity cards for onboard catering staff and digitally traceable food packets across Indian Railways, in a bid to eliminate unauthorised vending and improve food safety for passengers.

The move makes it mandatory for all vendors, helpers and catering personnel to carry QR-coded IDs that can be scanned to verify their identity. The codes link to details such as the vendor’s name, Aadhaar number, medical fitness and police verification, enabling passengers and officials to authenticate staff on board.

In parallel, food packets supplied on trains will now carry QR codes displaying key information including the source kitchen and date of preparation, creating a digital trail to ensure accountability in onboard catering services.

The ministry said unauthorised hawking and vending remain punishable offences under Section 144 of the Railways Act, 1989. Enforcement teams, including the Railway Protection Force, continue to carry out regular inspections and special drives to prevent illegal vendors from accessing trains and station premises.

Officials said the technology-led interventions are part of a broader overhaul of catering standards being implemented by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

Meals are now being supplied from designated base kitchens, with modern facilities being commissioned at key locations. These kitchens are equipped with CCTV cameras to monitor food preparation, while the use of branded raw materials—ranging from cooking oil and grains to dairy products—is being standardised.

Food safety supervisors have been deployed at base kitchens, alongside onboard IRCTC supervisors to oversee service quality during journeys. Regular deep cleaning, pest control measures, and periodic food sampling have also been instituted as part of the monitoring mechanism.

To ensure compliance with national standards, certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has been made mandatory for all catering units. Additionally, third-party audits and customer satisfaction surveys are being conducted to assess hygiene and service levels.

Railways officials said surprise inspections by food safety officers and ongoing staff training programmes—focusing on hygiene, grooming and customer service—are further strengthening oversight.

The measures were outlined by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, where he emphasised the government’s push to ensure safe, hygienic and verified catering services for millions of daily rail passengers.