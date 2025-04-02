Indian Navy’s INS Tarkash Seizes over 2,500 kg of narcotics in Western Indian Ocean

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Apr 2, 2025
The Indian Navy’s frigate INS Tarkash has intercepted and seized over 2,500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean. The Defence Ministry, in a statement today, said that during a patrol on 31st March, INS Tarkash received multiple inputs from the Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft regarding suspicious vessels operating in the area. These vessels were believed to be involved in illicit activities, including narcotics trafficking. In response, the ship altered its course to intercept the suspicious vessels.

In a coordinated effort with the P-8I and the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai, the Indian Navy’s INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect Dhow after systematically interrogating all suspicious vessels in the vicinity. During the search operation, 2,500 kg of narcotic substances, including 2386 kg of hashish and 121 kg of heroin stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard the vessel, were recovered. The suspicious dhow was subsequently brought under the control of INS Tarkash. 

Parliament Live: Amendments to Waqf Bill will increase litigation, says Congress Gaurav Gogoi

Apr 2, 2025
वक्फ संशोधन विधेयक को पारित न होने दें; मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की सांसदों से अपील

Apr 1, 2025
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams to visit India

Apr 1, 2025

