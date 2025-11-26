The Indian Awaaz

Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrives at Port of Colombo

Nov 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrived today at the Port of Colombo, responding to an invitation from the Sri Lanka Navy to join the forthcoming International Fleet Review 2025 (IFR). The harbour is alive with excitement as a large crowd – including many children and members of the Indian diaspora – gathered to greet the towering warship, marking a significant moment of maritime diplomacy and public fascination.

INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022 as India’s first fully indigenous aircraft carrier, represents a major milestone for the Indian Navy.  The visit continues a long tradition of goodwill between India and Sri Lanka, cementing mutual trust and cooperation. 

The Sri Lanka Navy is conducting its fleet review as part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations and will bring together ships from several countries, reflecting Colombo’s ambition to underscore its growing role in regional maritime diplomacy.

The arrival of INS Vikrant is not only a diplomatic gesture but also a strategic symbol of India’s enhanced maritime capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.

