Indian Navy Visit to Indonesia Strengthens Friendship and Maritime Cooperation

The Indian Navy has taken another step to strengthen its maritime ties with Indonesia, a key partner in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) left the Indonesian port of Belawan on January 23, 2026, after a three-day visit aimed at building cooperation, friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

According to a press release from Ministry of Defence, during the visit, officers, sailors and trainees from Indian Navy ships INS Tir, Shardul, Sujata and Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi interacted closely with the Indonesian Navy. These interactions were not limited to official meetings but also included cultural exchanges, training visits and friendly sports activities, making the engagement meaningful and people-friendly.

Senior officers from both sides held discussions on shared maritime interests, such as safety at sea and regional cooperation. Captain Tijo K. Joseph, Senior Officer of the First Training Squadron, met Rear Admiral Deny Septiana, Commander of Indonesia’s Naval Area Command I, to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between the two navies.

An official reception was also held onboard one of the Indian ships, jointly hosted by the Indian Navy and the Consulate General of India in Medan. Senior Indonesian naval officials attended the event, which helped deepen professional ties and promote goodwill between the two countries.

Indian naval trainees were given the opportunity to visit Indonesian naval facilities, helping them understand how the Indonesian Navy operates in the region. Friendly sports matches and joint yoga sessions were organised, allowing personnel from both navies to connect on a personal level.

The Indian Navy ships were also opened to local school children, who showed great enthusiasm during guided tours. The visit sparked curiosity and excitement among the students and left them with lasting memories.

This visit highlights the strong maritime relationship between India and Indonesia and supports India’s “Act East” policy, which focuses on closer ties with Southeast Asia. It also reflects India’s vision of cooperation and security in the seas, aimed at ensuring a peaceful, stable and collaborative maritime environment in the Indian Ocean region.