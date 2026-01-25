India and US Step Up Discussions on Expanding Defence Cooperation

Last Updated on January 25, 2026 4:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

US Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll called on Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi here on Sunday. The two officials discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and enhance military-to-military engagement between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information said, “Mr Daniel P. Driscoll, US Secretary of the Army, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and security.”

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti extended a warm welcome to Driscoll upon his arrival in New Delhi. “A very warm welcome to my friend, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, to India,” Garcetti posted on X.

Previously, on January 13, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during which they reviewed key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade discussions, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Daniel P Driscoll, US Secretary of the Army, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral #DefenceCooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and… pic.twitter.com/8tLjmV504d — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 25, 2026

“Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” Jaishankar said after the call.

During the conversation, Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, a recent law that forms part of India’s nuclear energy framework, according to US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.