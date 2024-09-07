Indian Navy to induct high explosive pre formed fragmentation shells to combat drone swarms

A AKHTER

The Indian Navy is set to induct high-explosive pre-formed fragmentation (HEPF) shells to combat drone swarms. These advanced shells are capable of destroying drones within a five-kilometer range, offering a significant boost to the Navy’s defense capabilities.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently handed over the production documents for the 30mm HEPF shells to the Director General of Naval Armament Inspection. Developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, these shells can be fired from ships using AK-630 Naval guns and are designed to take down drones weighing up to one kilogram.

The shells are expected to be particularly useful in defending against drone threats in sensitive regions like the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. All tests have been successfully completed, and the Navy will place orders based on its operational needs.