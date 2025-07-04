Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Mango Mania 2025 launched in Abu Dhabi

Jul 4, 2025

The India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry has organised a Mango Promotion Programme in Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the global presence of Indian agricultural products, particularly mangoes.

The event marked the launch of ‘Indian Mango Mania 2025’-a vibrant in-store mango festival held in collaboration with the Embassy of India in the UAE and the Lulu Group.

The Ministry said that, Mango Promotion Programme aims to showcase India’s finest mango varieties to international consumers, especially the large Indian diaspora across the UAE and the Gulf region. Premium Indian mango varieties like Banarasi Langda, Dasheri, Chausa, Amrapali, Malda, and Mallika have been displayed. India had exported over 12 thousand tonnes of mangoes worth 20 million US dollars to the UAE last year.

