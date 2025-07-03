Final Trade July 03: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower Amid Volatility

Investors are now closely watching developments on the trade front between India and the US, corporate earnings season cues, and global macroeconomic signals. With persistent FII selling and sector-specific rotation, markets may remain choppy in the short term.
AMN / BIZ DESK
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday after a volatile trading session, weighed down by selling pressure in PSU banks and financial stocks, despite early optimism driven by hopes of a potential US-India trade deal. Caution persisted among investors amid sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and global market uncertainty.
The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and touched an intraday high of 83,850, but failed to hold gains in the final hour. It eventually settled down 170.22 points, or 0.2%, at 83,239.7. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 fell 48.1 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,405.3.
Broader Market Performance
In the broader markets:
- The Nifty Midcap100 index ended flat with a slight positive bias.
- The Nifty Smallcap100 slipped 0.26%, reflecting weakness in smaller stocks.
Sectoral Snapshot: PSU Banks Under Pressure
Selling was most pronounced in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which emerged as the worst-performing sector, falling 0.89%. Key draggers included:
- Punjab National Bank
- Union Bank of India
- UCO Bank
- Central Bank of India
Other lagging sectors included:
- Nifty Metal
- Realty
- Bank
- Financial Services
On the brighter side, selective buying lifted:
- Nifty Media
- Auto
- Pharma
- Healthcare
- Consumer Durables
- Oil & Gas
- FMCG
These sectors helped limit the market’s downside.
Stock Movers: Sensex Constituents
Out of the 30 stocks on the Sensex, 19 closed in the red. Top laggards included:
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Bajaj Finserv
- Bajaj Finance
- Adani Ports
- Trent
- State Bank of India
Meanwhile, some counters saw notable buying interest. The top gainers were:
- Maruti Suzuki
- Infosys
- NTPC
- Asian Paints
- Hindustan Unilever
- Eternal
Volatility Eases Slightly
The India VIX, a key indicator of market volatility, cooled off by 0.48%, ending the session at 12.38. This suggests that despite the late sell-off, broader market sentiment remained relatively stable.