Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 03: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower Amid Volatility

Jul 3, 2025

Investors are now closely watching developments on the trade front between India and the US, corporate earnings season cues, and global macroeconomic signals. With persistent FII selling and sector-specific rotation, markets may remain choppy in the short term.

AMN / BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday after a volatile trading session, weighed down by selling pressure in PSU banks and financial stocks, despite early optimism driven by hopes of a potential US-India trade deal. Caution persisted among investors amid sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and global market uncertainty.

The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and touched an intraday high of 83,850, but failed to hold gains in the final hour. It eventually settled down 170.22 points, or 0.2%, at 83,239.7. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 fell 48.1 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,405.3.

Broader Market Performance

In the broader markets:

  • The Nifty Midcap100 index ended flat with a slight positive bias.
  • The Nifty Smallcap100 slipped 0.26%, reflecting weakness in smaller stocks.

Sectoral Snapshot: PSU Banks Under Pressure

Selling was most pronounced in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which emerged as the worst-performing sector, falling 0.89%. Key draggers included:

  • Punjab National Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • UCO Bank
  • Central Bank of India

Other lagging sectors included:

  • Nifty Metal
  • Realty
  • Bank
  • Financial Services

On the brighter side, selective buying lifted:

  • Nifty Media
  • Auto
  • Pharma
  • Healthcare
  • Consumer Durables
  • Oil & Gas
  • FMCG

These sectors helped limit the market’s downside.

Stock Movers: Sensex Constituents

Out of the 30 stocks on the Sensex, 19 closed in the red. Top laggards included:

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Bajaj Finserv
  • Bajaj Finance
  • Adani Ports
  • Trent
  • State Bank of India

Meanwhile, some counters saw notable buying interest. The top gainers were:

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Infosys
  • NTPC
  • Asian Paints
  • Hindustan Unilever
  • Eternal

Volatility Eases Slightly

The India VIX, a key indicator of market volatility, cooled off by 0.48%, ending the session at 12.38. This suggests that despite the late sell-off, broader market sentiment remained relatively stable.

Stock Markets July 3: Sensex Sheds 170 Pts as Selling Intensifies Late in Session

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Services Sector Hits 10-Month High in June Amid Strong Demand

Jul 3, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final trade July 02: Markets end with modest losses amid mixed global cues

Jul 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SAIL office inaugurated in Dubai, creating new business opportunities

Jul 2, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

Defence Ministry Clears ₹1 Lakh Crore Plan to Boost Indigenous Capabilities

4 July 2025 12:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Hails India-Ghana Ties in address to Ghana’s Parliament

4 July 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump, Putin Discuss Ukraine War; Russia Reiterates Focus on ‘Root Causes’

4 July 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Stock Markets July 3 : शेयर बाजार में उतार-चढ़ाव, गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए सूचकांक

3 July 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!