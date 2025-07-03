Final Trade July 03: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower Amid Volatility

Investors are now closely watching developments on the trade front between India and the US, corporate earnings season cues, and global macroeconomic signals. With persistent FII selling and sector-specific rotation, markets may remain choppy in the short term.

AMN / BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday after a volatile trading session, weighed down by selling pressure in PSU banks and financial stocks, despite early optimism driven by hopes of a potential US-India trade deal. Caution persisted among investors amid sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and global market uncertainty.

The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and touched an intraday high of 83,850, but failed to hold gains in the final hour. It eventually settled down 170.22 points, or 0.2%, at 83,239.7. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 fell 48.1 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,405.3.

Broader Market Performance

In the broader markets:

The Nifty Midcap100 index ended flat with a slight positive bias.

index ended flat with a slight positive bias. The Nifty Smallcap100 slipped 0.26%, reflecting weakness in smaller stocks.

Sectoral Snapshot: PSU Banks Under Pressure

Selling was most pronounced in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which emerged as the worst-performing sector, falling 0.89%. Key draggers included:

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

UCO Bank

Central Bank of India

Other lagging sectors included:

Nifty Metal

Realty

Bank

Financial Services

On the brighter side, selective buying lifted:

Nifty Media

Auto

Pharma

Healthcare

Consumer Durables

Oil & Gas

FMCG

These sectors helped limit the market’s downside.

Stock Movers: Sensex Constituents

Out of the 30 stocks on the Sensex, 19 closed in the red. Top laggards included:

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finance

Adani Ports

Trent

State Bank of India

Meanwhile, some counters saw notable buying interest. The top gainers were:

Maruti Suzuki

Infosys

NTPC

Asian Paints

Hindustan Unilever

Eternal

Volatility Eases Slightly

The India VIX, a key indicator of market volatility, cooled off by 0.48%, ending the session at 12.38. This suggests that despite the late sell-off, broader market sentiment remained relatively stable.