Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Dhaka in mid December: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

Dhaka

AMN / DHAKA

Foreign Affairs Advisor of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain today said that the Indian Foreign Secretary ill visit Dhaka in mid December leading an Indian delegation at the next round of India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

He said that he believes Dhaka-Delhi are advancing towards normal bilateral relations, and the FOC will be the first step in that direction, reports Bangladesh Sanghbad Sangstha (BSS), a state run news agency.

He expressed optimism that Dhaka and New Delhi could move forward pragmatically and realistically to restore ties to a “completely normal” state.

“We consider our relationship with India important for us, and I believe it is equally important for India to maintain good relations with Bangladesh” he said, noting that both sides have demonstrated their commitment to repairing bilateral ties.

The advisor acknowledged the challenges in the current political climate, stating, “There may be a few hiccups — it’s normal. Hiccups happen when there are significant changes. We aim to create a good working relationship by overcoming these issues for the benefit of both sides.”

During the visit, the Indian Foreign secretary is expected to pay a courtesy call on Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor, reports BSS. The last annual FOC was held in New Delhi on November 24, 2023.