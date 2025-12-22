Indian envoy visits visa centre in Dhaka amid security concerns

Zakir Hossain, Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Monday visited the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka to review visa services amid heightened security concerns.

The visit followed reports of “serious threats” to Indian diplomatic installations last week, prompting a one-day shutdown of IVAC operations. The centre later reopened, with affected applicants given alternative slots. Many applicants were seeking medical visas to travel to India for treatment. Despite the evolving security situation, the High Commission said visa centres remain operational in Dhaka, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi. The Chittagong IVAC remains temporarily shut following a mob attack at the Assistant High Commission on December 18–19. Officials also flagged problems involving fake documents and touts attempting to hack visa servers. The High Commissioner assured that these concerns would be raised with Bangladeshi authorities.