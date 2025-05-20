Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 20, 2025
Indian Army says, ceasefire with Pakistan is open-ended & does not have expiry date

The Indian Army has rejected the reports that claimed that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan ended yesterday. According to the Indian Army, there were no Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks scheduled between the Indian and Pakistani sides on 18th May. It said, as far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided in the DGMOs interaction of 12th May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it.

The last Director General of Military Operations-level talks were held on 12th May between India and Pakistan. During the talks, issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

Allahabad HC upholds survey order of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

May 20, 2025
Foreign Secretary Misri briefs PSC on Operation Sindoor & Pakistan ceasefire

May 20, 2025
Robust Judicial system quintessential for democracy, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

May 20, 2025

