May 20, 2025
Govt launches revamped OCI Portal for improved user experience

SUDHIR KUMAR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the new Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Portal in New Delhi yesterday. The new portal will provide enhanced functionality, advanced security, and a user-friendly experience for the existing over 5 million OCI cardholders and new users.

On this occasion, the Home Minister said that India is continuously striving to provide world-class immigration facilities to the OCI cardholders. He said that a revamped OCI portal with an updated user interface has been launched to simplify the registration process for Overseas Citizens. Mr Shah also emphasised that many Indian-origin citizens reside in various countries worldwide, and it must be ensured that they face no inconvenience when visiting or staying in India.

According to the Home Ministry, the existing OCI Services portal was developed in 2013 and is currently operational in over 180 Indian missions abroad as well as 12 Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), processing approximately 2000 applications per day. Given the significant technological advancements over the past decade and feedback received from OCI cardholders, a revamped OCI portal has been developed to address existing limitations and enhance the user experience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new OCI portal. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that with enhanced features and improved functionality, the new Portal marks a major step forward in boosting citizen-friendly digital governance

