India top medals tally in 34th International Biology Olympiad, secures four gold medals

AMN

India topped the medals tally in the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) by securing four gold medals. India has for the first time turned in an all-gold performance and topped the medal tally in IBO.

According to Homi Bhabha Center for Science and Education (HBCSE), the winners are Megh Chhabda from Jalna district of Maharashtra, Dhruv Advani from Bengaluru in Karnataka, Ishan Pednekar from Kota, Rajasthan and Rahit Panda from Risali, Chhattisgarh.

IBO was held in Al Ain in UAE this year between 3 to 11 July. 293 Students from 76 countries participated in IBO. Besides India, Singapore was the only one that secured four gold medals. In all, 29 gold medals were awarded.