India to export to EU without tax once FTA comes into effect, Says Goyal

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India will not have to pay any tax for its exports to the European Union, as soon as the Free Trade Agreement comes into effect. In an interview, Mr Goyal said the country can now aspire to do over textile exports of 50 billion US dollars. He added, this will also help to create new job opportunities.

Mr Goyal said that the India-EU FTA puts the country at the centre of international geopolitics. The Minister said, this FTA has really no competition. He said that together, India and the EU will become a multiplier.