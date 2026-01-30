India Energy Week 2026 Concludes, Showcases India’s Rising Global Energy Leadership

Last Updated on January 30, 2026 2:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS

India Energy Week 2026 concluded today, with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri describing the fourth edition of the flagship event as both reassuring and impactful, underlining India’s growing stature in the global energy landscape.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr Puri said the event saw wide participation from global CEOs, policymakers and industry leaders, reflecting strong international confidence in India’s energy sector. He noted that several important deals were signed during the week across key areas such as energy, gas and shipping, while a number of new global players expressed keen interest in partnering with Indian companies. According to the Minister, this growing collaboration highlights India’s emergence as a preferred destination for energy investments and innovation.

Mr Puri said India Energy Week has already established itself as the world’s second-largest energy platform, a remarkable achievement in just four editions. He pointed out that the event is unique for its comprehensive and integrated coverage of multiple sectors, ranging from conventional fuels to future-ready technologies. Special focus areas this year included green hydrogen, compressed biogas, small modular reactors and other emerging energy solutions. The Minister added that discussions initiated during the event have extended beyond the conference halls, triggering wider global conversations on sustainable and secure energy pathways.

Petroleum Ministry Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal said India’s rapid economic expansion will inevitably lead to a significant rise in energy demand in the coming years. He stressed that the government is placing strong emphasis on boosting domestic exploration, enhancing self-reliance in energy production and accelerating the transition towards green fuels. Dr Mittal also highlighted that India has achieved several of its climate commitments ahead of schedule, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility can progress together.

India Energy Week 2026 concluded on a note of optimism, reinforcing India’s commitment to balancing energy security, affordability and sustainability while deepening its engagement with the global energy community.