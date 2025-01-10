India to create self-reliant robust defence ecosystem: Rajnath Singh

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today asserted that the government is taking transformative policy reforms to create a robust defence industrial ecosystem, with a strong focus on self-reliance and fostering technological collaborations.

Speaking at the Ambassadors’ Round Table in New Delhi ahead of Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the nation’s advancements in the defence and aerospace sectors, emphasizing the successful development of niche and cutting-edge technologies. The Minister pointed out that India is now among a selected group of nations capable of producing fourth-generation fighter aircraft, nuclear submarines, main battle tanks, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

He said the establishment of a C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility is a testament to the country’s commitment to fostering international collaboration in defence. He also said the Indian aerospace and defence sector presents significant opportunities for foreign companies seeking new ventures and partnerships.

Acknowledging the dynamic global security environment, Mr. Singh emphasized the importance of collective action for peace and prosperity. He said countries must work together to address geopolitical tensions, ensuring future generations benefit from economic growth and technological advancements.

Speaking about the upcoming Aero India 2025 event, the Defence Minister said it will serve as a platform for global stakeholders to explore strategic partnerships, military cooperation, and business collaborations in the defence sector. He said Aero India, which is Asia’s largest airshow, has become a premier international event, showcasing advanced aerospace and defence technologies. He said Aero India 2025 will further solidify the country’s role as a global leader in defence and aerospace innovation.