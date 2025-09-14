The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Become $30 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Sep 14, 2025

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 6:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India will become a nation of thirty trillion dollar economy by 2047.

Mr Goyal said this during an interactive session at the annual conclave of a private media organization in New Delhi today. Stressing that inflation is under control under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Minister said that cost control was the Government’s priority when it came to power in 2014. Mr Goyal said that the Reserve Bank of India was mandated to continuously monitor India’s fiscal and monetary policy.

The Minister also highlighted the government’s effort to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He underlined that the Next Generation GST reforms have reduced hassle and simplified the taxation system. Mr Goyal further stressed that the introduction of GST in 2017 was the biggest transformation post-Independence that helped to make the system free of corruption, middlemen and paperwork.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Application Window for PLI Scheme on White Goods

Sep 14, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Assam: PM Inaugurates India’s First Bamboo-Based Bio-Ethanol Plant in Golaghat

Sep 14, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia Launches First-Ever Global Jewellery Expo SAJEX in Jeddah

Sep 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Application Window for PLI Scheme on White Goods

14 September 2025 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Affirms Centre’s Support for Punjab Flood Victims

14 September 2025 7:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah Inaugurates Rajbhasha Sammelan, Urges Respect for Mother Tongues

14 September 2025 7:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates Conference on Women Empowerment in Tirupati

14 September 2025 7:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments